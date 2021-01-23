Bison Outlast Denver, 70-58

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team improved to 6-1 in Summit League play with a 70-58 victory over Denver on Friday night inside the Scheels Center.

Bison senior Rocky Kreuser recorded his fourth double-double in the past five games, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead all players in both categories.

NDSU had three more players score in double figures, with Jarius Cook at 16, Sam Griesel at 13, and Tyree Eady at 10. Eady nearly registered his second straight double-double, finishing with nine rebounds.

The Bison shot 40 percent for the game, and Denver shot 44 percent. NDSU made just 5-of-16 from three-point range, but converted 23-of-26 at the free throw line. Kreuser made 11-of-12 at the charity stripe.

NDSU led for 28 of the game’s 40 minutes. Despite going ahead by eight at 35-27 early in the second half, the Bison saw their advantage dwindle and then disappear when the Pioneers pulled ahead 47-43 with 11 minutes left.

Eady scored a bucket in traffic to pull NDSU within two at 49-47, then he drained a transition three to give the Bison a 50-49 lead with just over nine minutes remaining. NDSU led the rest of the way.

NDSU and Denver play again on Saturday night in Fargo, with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. following the 5 p.m. women’s game between the Bison and Pioneers.

