Balanced Attack Helps Dragon Men Take Down UMD, 93-76

DULUTH, Minn. (MSUM Dragons) — The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to five with a 93-76 win over Minnesota Duluth in action Friday night in Duluth, Minn.

MSUM improved to 5-2 overall and 5-0 in the NSIC North with the win while UMD fell to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the league.

Junior guard Bryce Irsfeld had his best game of the season with a season-high 21 points and five assists. He finished 8-of-12 from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range.

Junior guard Lorenzo McGhee continued his good offensive play, accounting for 19 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field. Junior guard Gavin Baumgartner added 17 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Sophomore forward Dane Zimmer had 12 points and six rebounds.

MSUM’s 93 points were a season-high, topping the 91 points scored in a win over Minnesota Crookston earlier this month. The Dragons shot 54.5 percent (30-of-55) from the field while UMD shot 49.1 percent (26-of-53).

MSUM outrebounded the Bulldogs 38-20. Six Dragons had four rebounds per more.

Irsfeld and McGhee not only led MSUM in scoring for the game, they also helped the Dragons build a double-digit 44-31 halftime lead. The two combined for 25 first-half points on 10-of-10 shooting from the field. Irsfeld had 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting while McGhee had 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting.

Providing key play off the bench was junior guard Siman Sem, who had eight points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes of action. He was a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line.

The two teams rematch on Saturday in Duluth for a 4 p.m. contest.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.