WHO Changes COVID Criteria As Biden Announces Plan

By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One hour after President Biden released his COVID plan the WHO (who Biden rejoined via executive order) recommended changes to COVID screening criteria which would show drastically fewer positive cases. These are assumed to be mutually exclusive but the timing of the announcements is seen by some as suspicious.

