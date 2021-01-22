Vaccine crunch in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - President Joe Biden’s first full day in office Thursday focused on rolling out his national strategy to get the pandemic under control.

He’s signing several executive orders. One of them in particular is already getting people talking. It would share the nation’s pandemic supplies, including the vaccine, with other countries.

This during a time when health experts in the Valley say with the manpower and space they have now, they could be vaccinating twice as many people if the supply was there.

“Bottom line is the supply is far, far lower than the demand in and amongst those patients who are at high, high risk,” Vice President Medical Officer at Sanford Dr. Doug Griffin says.

Sanford says they need more doses of the vaccine. In Cass County, they’re already well into vaccinating those in Phase 1B. It’s worse across the river. Clay County still has 1,000 people left to vaccinate in Phase 1A.

“We need to get the vaccine out to all of our citizens across the U.S.,” Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay says. “He certainly is hearing from the governors of all the states about the shortage and the inadequate supply.”

Both health leaders and those seeking to roll up their sleeves are speaking out, as President Biden looks to ship vaccines to other countries.

“It’s always nice to help other people, but you can’t help other people if you’re not ok yourself,” Joshua Framke of Fargo says.

Canadian leaders have already asked the president to share 1-million doses with them.

“I thought of it as an analogy, like what they tell you on planes,” Joshua Sperr of Fargo says. “Always make sure that your mask is secure before you help others. I think in this situation, that’s what we should be doing.”

President Biden is planning to up production, promising to vaccinate 100-million people in 100 days. However, experts say, even once doses make their way to the state, it takes at least a week to get them to the right place.

“I think the whole country is eagerly waiting for more options for vaccines,” Dr. Griffin says. “The more manufacturers, the more vaccine supply.”

Dr. Griffin and other health officials saying they’re hopeful the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will roll out within the next few weeks. Adding, the single-dose vaccine that’s easier to store would dramatically help in the fight against the pandemic.

Still, health experts have their doubts after the first 20-million doses promised by the end of December never came.

North Dakota is getting 10,000 doses of the vaccine each week. Minnesota is getting 60,000 doses. The number of individuals vaccinated is then cut in half, since each person needs two doses.

At this rate, it would take more than 2.5 years to vaccinate all North Dakotans and about 3.5 years for Minnesotans. So far, nearly 69,000 North Dakotans have received their first dose of the vaccine and just over 200,000 have in Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.