SD governor gave Trump bust with face on Mount Rushmore

FILE - In this July 3, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump stands at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, near Keystone, S.D. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she gave former president Donald Trump a $1,100 bust depicting the president on Mount Rushmore last year because she knew it was something he wanted to receive. The gift was presented to Trump when he visited South Dakota on Friday, July 3, 2020 for an Independence Day fireworks celebration. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she gave former president Donald Trump a $1,100 bust depicting the president on Mount Rushmore last year because she knew it was something he wanted to receive.

The gift was presented to Trump when he visited South Dakota on July 3 for an Independence Day fireworks celebration.

The Mount Rushmore miniature stood 4 feet (1.3 meters) and depicted Trump enshrined alongside former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Noem said the money came from private donations she solicited because it was something she knew he would find “special.”

