Scam involving pastor reported in local counties

(KOSA)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Kittson County Sheriff’s Office got information about a possible scam in the area involving a local pastor.

Residents say they’ve gotten text messages from someone posing as Pastor Galen Nordin of the Lancaster Covenant Church asking for help in purchasing gift cards for needy people. Then they’re being asked to call.

The Sheriff’s Office spoke with Pastor Nordin who informed them that he hasn’t sent that kind of message to anyone and that someone has been using his name to possibly scam money from residents.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind you that if anyone contacts you and asks you to purchase gift cards or anything similar, chances are that it’s a scam. If you have any questions, call the Sheriff’s Office at 218-843-3535.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office reports that this scam has hit that area as well.

