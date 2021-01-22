Advertisement

Minnesota Democrats unveil bill to expand voter access

(wcax)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -

Minnesota Democrats are aiming to expand election protections and access to the ballot box after an election that featured disinformation and doubt about the results.

The bill includes restoring the right to vote to convicted felons after being released from prison, mailing absentee ballots to voters and boosting the number of ballot drop boxes statewide, among other measures.

The legislation has no Republican co-authors; A GOP majority in the Senate lists election integrity - not access - as a priority this legislative session.

