Minneapolis will recoup some of Trump campaign rally costs

President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP...
President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) (KVLY)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

The mayor of Minneapolis says the city has reached a settlement with the operators of the Target Center to help pay for the cost of hosting President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in October 2019.

Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday ASM Global has agreed to pay the city, which owns the arena, $100,000.

City officials identified $200,000 in municipal costs that they believe were eligible for reimbursement, including traffic control, installing temporary barriers, public works construction and other services.

The settlement agreement will require City Council approval.

