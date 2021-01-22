Man arrested for running from police

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he ran away from officers.

At around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, officers went to the 3400 block of 5th St. W. on a report of harassment. The victim said their neighbor, 21-year-old, Quintin Bates, was harassing them for some time. The victim also said Bates threw something at their door and threatened them.

Officers tried to talk to Bates, but he ran away. Officers found him in a nearby apartment and talked him into surrendering.

Bates was arrested for Fleeing a Police Officer, Preventing Arrest and an outstanding Felony Warrant. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.