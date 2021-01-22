Advertisement

Man arrested for running from police

A man was arrested after police say he ran away from officers.
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he ran away from officers.

At around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, officers went to the 3400 block of 5th St. W. on a report of harassment. The victim said their neighbor, 21-year-old, Quintin Bates, was harassing them for some time. The victim also said Bates threw something at their door and threatened them.

Officers tried to talk to Bates, but he ran away. Officers found him in a nearby apartment and talked him into surrendering.

Bates was arrested for Fleeing a Police Officer, Preventing Arrest and an outstanding Felony Warrant. No one was hurt.

