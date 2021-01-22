Advertisement

Judge denies request to delay cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Derek Chauvin, an ex-officer, faces a trial for the May death of George Floyd.
Derek Chauvin, an ex-officer, faces a trial for the May death of George Floyd.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

A Minnesota judge says he won’t reconsider his decision to hold a March trial for the former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to George Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled this month that Derek Chauvin will stand trial beginning March 8, as scheduled, and will be tried separately from the other three former officers who are charged in Floyd’s death.

Earlier this week, prosecutors asked the judge to reconsider, citing COVID-19 concerns as a primary factor.

But Cahill denied that request in a ruling made public Thursday.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter and the other three officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden’s executive orders have Fargo group calling for action
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one person.
One person killed in vehicle vs. semi crash
File photo of 'thin ice' sign.
Pickup falls through ice on MN lake
Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Burgum asks President Biden to reconsider revoking pipeline permit
Bismarck State Capitol
Bipartisan bill would require North Dakota’s taxpayers pay for lawmakers’ meals

Latest News

FILE - In this July 3, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump stands at Mount Rushmore...
SD governor gave Trump bust with face on Mount Rushmore
President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP...
Minneapolis will recoup some of Trump campaign rally costs
Minnesota Democrats unveil bill to expand voter access
Weather - Valley Today - January 22
Weather - Valley Today - January 22