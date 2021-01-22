Advertisement

Instacart to lay off about 1,800 workers

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Instacart is cutting its workforce by more than 1,800 employees.

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.

Instacart says it’s a result of changes in how it works with its partners.

For pickup orders, grocers are increasingly using Instacart’s platform to receive orders but leaning on their own workers, rather than Instacart, to fulfill them.

Instacart added hundreds of thousands of contract workers during the pandemic, but these cuts could show the company is rethinking its relationship with some grocers.

