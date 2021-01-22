Advertisement

Gray TV’s White House correspondent talks about early days of Biden presidency

By Mike Morken
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re only days into Joe Biden’s presidency and he’s been very active, signing several executive orders and pushing for a 1.9 trillion dollar covid economic relief bill. Those who know the goings on in Washington D.C. call this a honeymoon period for the new administration, where both sides of the aisle seem more likely to cooperate. Gray TV’s White House correspondent Jon Decker says, “Now is the time to do it, Now is the time to take advantage of whatever goodwill may exists in the Republican ranks and even whatever may exist in the far left of the Democratic Party, the progressive of the party, you’re talking about the far right and the far left...that need to come together.” Decker has covered the White House for 25 years and recently joined Gray TV after being with FOX News, working in radio. Decker says, “So I don’t think President Biden is not going to get his wish of this amount of money. 1.9 trillion dollars. If there is a covid relief bill, what is passed by Congress, it will be a lower figure, a lower dollar amount.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

