CDC updates coronavirus vaccine second dosage guidelines

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The CDC has updated its guidance about when a person should get the coronavirus vaccine’s second dose.

The recommended time between doses is 21 days for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna’s vaccine.

The CDC says while the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended time as possible, the dose can now be scheduled up to six weeks later if necessary.

The CDC also says that only under exceptional situations can a person receive the second dose that is different from their first.

In a normal scenario, the first dose you receive will also be the second dose.

The Pfizer vaccine is still authorized for anyone over the age of 16 while the Moderna vaccine is for anyone 18 years and older.

Children and adolescents outside of these required age groups should not receive the coronavirus vaccine at this time.

