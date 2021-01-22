Authorities alerting the public to a check cashing scam

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office wishes to inform the public of a scam that recently showed up in the F-M Area. An individual is attempting to cash checks that appear to come from the Cass County Jail and mirrors the current layout of the standard check that is issued to individuals upon their release.

The check is “signed” by Sheriff Jesse Jahner. This is concerning because the check appears to come from a legitimate government agency and is signed by a legitimate source from Cass County Government. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will work closely with the Fargo Police Department and assist in this investigation.

An important reminder for the public;

We encourage any institution where an individual attempts to cash a check to contact the Cass County Jail at (701) 271-2918. Jail staff will be able to verify the legitimacy of the check through a quick records search and ensure the check was issued by our office.

If it is determined to be fraudulent activity, safely attempt to ascertain any identifying information regarding the responsible individual and/or vehicle they are traveling in that would assist law enforcement in this investigation and report the incident to the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660.

