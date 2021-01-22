196 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 196 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,403 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 32 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.13 percent.

There are now 1,184 active cases in North Dakota, with 53 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.