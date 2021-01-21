Advertisement

Warning: dangerous pills containing fentanyl circulating in Fargo, Jamestown

Dangerous pills believed to be responsible for overdoses in the area
Jan. 21, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities need your help getting dangerous pills off the streets of Fargo and Jamestown, ND.

Over the past year in Fargo, the police department has seen an increase in the use of M30 fentanyl pills. They are typically small round blue pills with an “M” imprinted on one side and a “30” imprinted on the other. While it is unknown the exact number of overdoses which were the result of the use of M30 fentanyl pills, fentanyl was found to be present in multiple fatal overdoses.

In 2020, the the Fargo Police Narcotics Unit and Cass County Drug Task Force seized a large quantity of M30 Fentanyl pills during their investigations. They say the pills are extremely dangerous because they contain a potent amount of fentanyl. In some cases, the pills are being marketed as oxycodone, but actually contain fentanyl.

So far this year, the Fargo Police Department has seen an increase in overdoses compared to 2020. Authorities say they are investigating, and are committed to finding the people who are distributing these dangerous drugs in the community.

Anyone who has information on the dangerous fentanyl pills can call the Narcotics Unit at 701.235.4493 - or use the free Fargo Police app.

You can also text keyword FARGOPD to 847411 and leave your tip.

The Jamestown Police Department also has a warning for the public. On January 15, officers there became aware of a number of dangerous pills being sold in the Jamestown area. Those pills have the same description: small, light blue, round pills marked” M” on one side and “30” on the other.

If you have these potent pills, police warn you not to swallow or handle them. Authorities say the pills are likely responsible for a number of overdoses in the Jamestown area.

Anyone with information can call the Jamestown police department at 701-252-2414.

