Speaker: BCA finds no wrongdoing in Jan. 6 Minnesota rally

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - House Speaker Melissa Hortman said Wednesday that a state investigation of a Jan. 6 “Storm the Capitol” rally outside the Minnesota Capitol has ended without any finding of wrongdoing.

The Minnesota demonstration by supporters of President Donald Trump, with six Republican state lawmakers in attendance, happened at the same time that insurrectionists were attacking the U.S. Capitol on Washington. No violence took place in St. Paul, but some participants cheered at news of the events in Washington, and one speaker warned of a civil war.

And Gov. Tim Walz later revealed that his teenage son had been evacuated from the governor’s residence.

