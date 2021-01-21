Sanford doctor urges caution for athletes post-COVID

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Sanford Health cardiologist has a reminder for young athletes and their parents— Urging to take it easy after recovering from COVID-19.

Dr. Sunita Sharma says in the last few weeks, Sanford has seen a rise in young athletes coming into the clinic post-covid with concerns of being unable to keep up with their baseline activity, let alone the sport they’re in.

“They’re just complaining of exhaustion and shortness of breath, and not able to do the activity that they were able to do before covid. I’ve also been seeing some patients having different heart arrhythmias like palpitations, racing heart or irregular heart rhythm too,” Dr. Sharma said.

She says once you’ve recovered from COVID-19, it’s best to take it slow until you’re back full-strength.

“Once their symptoms are resolved for at least two weeks, then after that they should gradually increase their activity level and go into a phased exercise program so they increase their activity level every two weeks,” Dr. Sharma said.

Dr. Sharma urges to leave the ‘just push through’ mentality, as exerting yourself too hard could be fatal for some. Dr. Sharma explained COVID-19 can inflame the heart and lungs, and says any time there is inflammation of those two organs, physicians will always recommended to abstain from exercise for three to six months.

Dr. Sharma says if you or your child have any concerns before heading back into physical or strenuous activities, to make an appointment with your physician.

