President Biden’s executive orders have Fargo group calling for action

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In all, President Joe Biden today signed 17 executive actions and more could be coming in the days ahead.

“I think the country is going through some mourning right now and some grief,” Climate Activist Clara Derby says. “I think we’ve all been able to have a breath of relief.”

With these executive orders comes a call for action. A Fargo group, “People Over Profits,” took to the streets of Downtown Fargo this evening, saying they’ll be marching until President Biden follows through.

“We are participating in the national day of action, which is to hold Biden accountable,” Regional Commander for Los Hombrew Aca Ecatzin says.

Promises such as requiring the use of masks and social distancing in all federal buildings, extending bans on evictions and foreclosures for those impacted by the pandemic, revoking permits for oil and gas pipelines and ending the national emergency on the border.

“All we did was change hands, we didn’t change the system,” People Over Profits Organizer Vanessa Clark says. “That’s the number one thing we need to go for.”

The group says they will continue fighting until they see the change from our city, state and nation’s leaders. Starting this weekend, as the group joins protesters in Minnesota at Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline.

