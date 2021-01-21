Pickup falls through ice on MN lake

NEW LONDON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A pickup truck had to be pulled from a lake after it went crashing through the ice in West-Central MN.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s office says it happened on Jan. 20 on Norway Lake, close to New London. Authorities say the 2005 GMC pickup was heading back to the south access when it went through the ice.

The pickup dunked into 10 ft of ice-cold water. Everyone inside the vehicle was able to get our safely without any serious injuries.

Another reminder from authorities that no ice is considered 100% safe.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.