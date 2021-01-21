Advertisement

North Dakota bill would ban wastewater testing for COVID-19

(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

A North Dakota lawmaker wants to ban the testing of wastewater for the coronavirus, saying the practice violates the privacy rights of college students.

Republican Rep. Claire Cory introduced a bill that would prohibit wastewater testing “for genetic material or evidence of disease.”

She says she brought the bill over concerns from people about wastewater testing tracing the virus on university campuses.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that a separate proposal by Republican Rep. Matt Ruby would require a public hearing and a vote before local officials decide to participate in state or national testing.

Wastewater testing is an emerging science that is potentially an earlier indicator of active COVID-19 cases than testing of people.

