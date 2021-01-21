North Dakota and Montana lawmakers react to Keystone XL pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden signed a flurry of executive orders once he stepped into the White House, reversing a number of Trump-era polices, including halting construction on the Keystone XL pipeline.

The pipeline is under construction and would bring crude oil from Alberta, Canada, to Texas, by way of Montana and South Dakota.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., calls it “an early mistake.”

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., blasted the move, saying the project would create more than 70,000 jobs, generate tax revenue, increase renewable energy demand, reduce emissions, and strengthen our energy security and independence.

He plans to introduce legislation to move it forward, along with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who says the project is critical infrastructure that’s been delayed for too long, forcing the industry to use less efficient, more costly transportation methods. While Rep. Kelly Armstrong says executive orders aimed directly at ag and energy producing states like North Dakota is the wrong way to bring the unity he spoke of today.

