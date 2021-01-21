MVFC rereleases 2021 spring schedule

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference rereleased the 2021 spring schedule Thursday. The league committing to a full 8-game spring league schedule that will culminate the season with the NCAA Division I Football Championship, which begins with games on Saturday, April 24.

The calendar shift is a result of Indiana State opting out of the spring season in early January. The MVFC confirming ten league institutions reaffirmed their dedication to play a full spring schedule starting with league games the weekend of Feb. 19-21.

The revamped schedule features 40 league games over eight-straight weekends (Feb. 19-April 10), holding Saturday, April 17, as a rescheduling window in the event of a postponement. Start times will be announced at a later time.

North Dakota State will still open the season at home on Sunday, February 21 against Youngstown State. Added to their schedule this season is Southern Illinois on February 27. The two were not previously scheduled to play each other in the 2021 spring season.

NDSU will host Youngstown State, Illinois State, North Dakota and South Dakota State during the spring season. They will travel to Southern Illinois, Missouri State, South Dakota and Northern Iowa.

Friday, Feb. 19

Western Illinois at South DakotaSouth Dakota State at UNI

Saturday, Feb. 20

Illinois State at Missouri StateSouthern Illinois at North Dakota

Sunday, Feb. 21

Youngstown State at North Dakota State

Saturday, Feb. 27

South Dakota at Illinois StateMissouri State at Western IllinoisSouth Dakota State at North DakotaNorth Dakota State at Southern IllinoisUNI at Youngstown State

Thursday, March 4

South Dakota at North Dakota

Saturday, March 6

Illinois State at UNINorth Dakota State at Missouri StateWestern Illinois at South Dakota StateSouthern Illinois at Youngstown State

Saturday, March 13

Illinois State at North Dakota StateMissouri State at South DakotaNorth Dakota at Western IllinoisUNI at Southern IllinoisYoungstown State at South Dakota State

Saturday, March 20

Western Illinois at Illinois StateMissouri State at UNINorth Dakota at North Dakota StateSouth Dakota at Youngstown StateSouth Dakota State at Southern Illinois

Saturday, March 27

Illinois State at South Dakota StateSouthern Illinois at Missouri StateNorth Dakota at Youngstown StateNorth Dakota State at South DakotaUNI at Western Illinois

Friday, April 2

UNI at South Dakota

Saturday, April 3

Southern Illinois at Illinois StateMissouri State at North DakotaSouth Dakota State at North Dakota StateYoungstown State at Western Illinois

Saturday, April 10

North Dakota at Illinois StateYoungstown State at Missouri StateNorth Dakota State at UNISouth Dakota at South Dakota StateWestern Illinois at Southern Illinois

Saturday, April 17

Open (Saved as Rescheduling Window)

