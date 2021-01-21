MN vaccine shortage leaving Clay County residents behind

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A delay and shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Minnesota has left Clay County Public Health with over 1,000 people in Group 1A still left to be vaccinated before the end of the month.

Meanwhile, North Dakota and Cass county are well into vaccinating the public and those in category 1B.

Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay calls the county’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts ‘challenging.’

“It’s hard to be patient, but that’s what we’re telling our citizens, just be patient,” she said.

McKay says while it does vary, Clay County is only receiving between 100 and 400 doses of the vaccine each week, which is significantly lower than North Dakota.

“We’re hopeful that we can get vaccine and then finish out the month and then move on to other needs,” McKay said.

McKay says not having a hospital system in Clay County does play a factor into the lower amount of doses received. She says while she knows it’s not a competition between Cass and Clay counties, it is a frustrating reality.

“We want to work as one metro community, but in this case there’s just a big divide in how that vaccine is being distributed, and in how much the North Dakota side is receiving versus the Minnesota side. We’re not in-step like we’d like to be, but we’re all working hard. We’re all working diligently,” McKay said.

McKay says the lack of vaccinations is not due to the county’s lack of resources. She says the county has a team and location ready to push out more vaccine doses as soon as possible. McKay says now it’s up to the federal government to step up.

Sanford Health says in an effort to help their eastern neighbors, Clay County residents who are already Sanford patients will be able to get a vaccine at the Moorhead clinic tomorrow. Sanford says patients 75 and older with underlying conditions were already notified through My Chart. If you did not receive the notification, you will not be able to get the shot.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.