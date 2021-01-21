Man wanted in attempted murder case arrested

Traill County, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man wanted in an attempted murder case in Mayville earlier in January was arrested and in the Grand Forks County Jail.

Officers saw on surveillance video Noberto Zapata Jr., stab someone with a screwdriver in his right inner thigh as well as the victim’s head.

Earlier this month four people were charged and arrested with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

The victim told police he was punched, stabbedm hit with a bat and also run over by a car on the Mayville State campus by the men.

