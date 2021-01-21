Advertisement

Man wanted in attempted murder case arrested

Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Traill County, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man wanted in an attempted murder case in Mayville earlier in January was arrested and in the Grand Forks County Jail.

Officers saw on surveillance video Noberto Zapata Jr., stab someone with a screwdriver in his right inner thigh as well as the victim’s head.

Earlier this month four people were charged and arrested with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

The victim told police he was punched, stabbedm hit with a bat and also run over by a car on the Mayville State campus by the men.

You can see our full story on the attempted murder case here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden’s executive orders have Fargo group calling for action
Meka with her father Manuel Carillo
Family of slain Fargo toddler speaks out
65-year-old man taken to hospital following rollover crash
65-year-old man in the hospital after being in a rollover crash
Roofing materials seized
CBP Officers Seize Roofing Materials Valued at Over $250,000 in Pembina
Authorities say the woman lost control of her Buick
UPDATE: Name of woman in rollover crash released

Latest News

Essentia Health provides an update with their ongoing coronavirus vaccine distribution. Valley...
Essentia Health breaksdown vaccine distribution
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - January 21
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - January 21
News - 6:00PM News January 21 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News January 21 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News January 21 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News January 21 - Part 1
News - Man wanted in attempted murder case arrested - 6PM Update
News - Man wanted in attempted murder case arrested - 6PM Update