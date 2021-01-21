Advertisement

Judge denies request to delay cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Derek Chauvin, an ex-officer, was released from prison Wednesday. He faces a trial next year for the May death of George Floyd.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota judge says he won’t reconsider his decision to hold a March trial for the former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to George Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled this month that Derek Chauvin will stand trial beginning March 8, as scheduled, and will be tried separately from the other three former officers who are charged in Floyd’s death. Earlier this week, prosecutors asked the judge to reconsider, citing COVID-19 concerns as a primary factor. But Cahill denied that request in a ruling made public Thursday.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter and the other three officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

