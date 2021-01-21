Advertisement

Former presidents team up on video honoring Biden

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three former presidents honored President Joe Biden as America’s new leader in a joint video Wednesday -- as Biden began his term in office.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton sent a joint message wishing Biden well and emphasizing his call for national unity.

They appeared side by side in the video message, which was recorded as part of the “Celebrating America” inauguration concert.

Notably absent from the video was former president Donald Trump, who became the first president since 1869 not to attend his successor’s inauguration.

Biden said Wednesday Trump left him a “very generous letter” but would not immediately reveal the letter’s contents.

Trump did not name Biden in his farewell address, but said he wished the “new administration great luck and great success.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meka with her father Manuel Carillo
Family of slain Fargo toddler speaks out
President Biden’s executive orders have Fargo group calling for action
65-year-old man taken to hospital following rollover crash
65-year-old man in the hospital after being in a rollover crash
Authorities say the woman lost control of her Buick
Woman hospitalized following rollover crash
Brovold mugshot
‘I’m going to shoot you.’: Roseau Chief of Nursing fired, faces charges in weekend assault

Latest News

A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US jobless claims decline to a still-high 900,000
Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton sent a joint message wishing...
Former presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton honor Biden
People and security forces gather at the site of a deadly bomb attack in a market selling used...
Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad, at least 32 dead
Lottery officials say the single winning ticket was sold in Maryland, matching all six numbers...
Powerball jackpot winner worth $731.1M sold in Maryland