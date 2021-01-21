Advertisement

Fargo Cass Public Health holding COVID-19 rapid testing event

(Fargo Cass Public Health)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health is holding a COVID-19 rapid testing event in West Fargo on Sunday, January 24th.

Testing will take place at Faith + Journey Lutheran Church (650 40th Avenue East, West Fargo) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and can be completed here: TestReg.ND.gov.

The BinaxNOW tests available at the event are self-administered. Results are received in 15-30 minutes by text message. Individuals seeking a test will be asked to provide their full name and phone number. Staff will be on site to assist test-takers.

