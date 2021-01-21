Essentia Health breaks down vaccination distribution

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health’s Family Medicine Physician Dr. Richard Vetter breaks down vaccination distribution.

With priority group 1B starting vaccinations this week, both the Pfizer and Moderna doses have been received.

The first round of vaccinations went towards the 75 and older group.

Essentia received 975 doses of Pfizer and a couple doses of Moderna.

Essentia plans to vaccinate over 1,000 people this week.

Vaccination is also happening in Wahpeton, Valley City, Jamestown and many Minnesota sites.

Patients are asked to reach out through their My Chart Patient Portal to register for the vaccination.

Essentia will reach out through the same system or by voice and phone messaging when the shot is available for the priority group.

In the next two weeks, Essentia Health will join Sanford in the joint vaccination center at the old Gordman’s building.

At this moment, vaccinations are being provided at their 32nd Avenue South location.

Dr. Vetter states that this will help with miscommunication and challenges involving vaccinations.

“Well I think the value will be to communicate with the community on a much more consistent basis,” said Dr. Vetter. “There has been a lot of challenges with miscommunication. The story changes from time to time so I think having a co-located faculty will really help us with communication, what’s available and how many doses we currently have.”

With shots provided so far to staff, Essentia has a 70% acceptance rate.

The shot is not mandated at this time but encouraged.

Side effects do include Anaphylaxis or allergic reactions but data shows it happens to 11 per one million people through two doses.

For safety precautions, patients are monitored for about 15 to 30 minutes after receiving vaccine.

Dr. Vetter states that they will continue monitoring schools as they return to in-person learning but raises concerns to larger groups including weddings and funerals.

