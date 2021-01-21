Biden’s Keystone Pipeline EO Means Challenges For Farmers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Yesterday, President Biden signed an executive order to revoke permits for construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. This poses challenges to the energy industry as well as to AG producers who rely on transportation methods like trucks and trains which will be increasingly used to transport petroleum. Eugene Graner from Heartland Investor Services explains.

