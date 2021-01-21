Advertisement

Biden’s Keystone Pipeline EO Means Challenges For Farmers

By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Yesterday, President Biden signed an executive order to revoke permits for construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. This poses challenges to the energy industry as well as to AG producers who rely on transportation methods like trucks and trains which will be increasingly used to transport petroleum. Eugene Graner from Heartland Investor Services explains.

LIVE at 2:30 - Eugene Graner

Eugene gives his expert opinion on the fate of our region after President Biden signed a number of executive orders yesterday. Also, he takes us though the markets.

Posted by POVnow on Thursday, January 21, 2021
Heartland Investor Services, Inc

