Advertisement

152 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 152 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,400 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 23 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.40 percent.

There are now 1,169 active cases in North Dakota, with 54 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden’s executive orders have Fargo group calling for action
Meka with her father Manuel Carillo
Family of slain Fargo toddler speaks out
65-year-old man taken to hospital following rollover crash
65-year-old man in the hospital after being in a rollover crash
Authorities say the woman lost control of her Buick
UPDATE: Name of woman in rollover crash released
Roofing materials seized
CBP Officers Seize Roofing Materials Valued at Over $250,000 in Pembina

Latest News

1,292 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths in Minnesota
Essentia Health breaks down vaccination distribution
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one person.
One person killed in vehicle vs. semi crash
Fargo Cass Public Health holding COVID-19 rapid testing event