152 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 152 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,400 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 23 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.40 percent.

There are now 1,169 active cases in North Dakota, with 54 patients hospitalized.

