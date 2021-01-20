Woman hospitalized following rollover crash

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 49-year-old woman was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday on I-94 at mile marker 285.5, which is west of Valley City.

Authorities say the woman was traveling westbound on I-94 towards Jamestown when she lost control of her Buick and overcorrected, causing it to enter the median of I-94. The Buick overturned and crossed the eastbound lanes of the road.

The crash report didn’t state the extent of her injuries, but it did say that she wasn’t wearing her seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

