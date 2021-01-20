Trump grants clemency to two Minnesota residents

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Associated Press) - President Donald Trump has granted clemency to two Minnesota residents convicted of drug charges.

Trump commuted the sentence of 46-year-old Cassandra Ann Kasowski, of Moorhead, who has served more than seven years of an 18-year penalty for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance.

The case involved the transportation of methamphetamine from Texas to North Dakota.

The former President also delivered a full pardon to 63-year-old John Harold Wall, of Prior Lake, who pleaded guilty in 1992 to one federal count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He has already completed his five-year prison sentence and four years of supervised release.

A commutation is the ending of a sentence of someone currently serving a sentence for a crime without vacating the conviction itself.

A pardon is complete forgiveness of a crime and restoration of full rights of citizenship.

