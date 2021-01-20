The Griggs Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information in vandalism case at a bible camp

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Griggs Co. Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for information on the person who vandalized the Cooperstown Bible Camp Monday night.

Deputies say extensive damage was done to the camp, including the burning of a cabin. A spokesperson at the camp says someone drove recklessly all over the camp, nearly missing buildings, trees and propane tanks. The spokesperson also says the person finished the night by setting fire to one of the boy’s cabins.

Deputies ask if you have any information in this case, to call them right away at 701-797-2202.

