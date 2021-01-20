Solidarity march scheduled for this afternoon

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With today scheduled as the inauguration of Joe Biden, the Red River People Over Profits Initiative will host a solidarity march this afternoon.

The group wants to see 2021 be a better year than 2020.

The group wants to see the following changes:

· Fixing the threats of right-wing violence and extremism

· Social and financial burdens and ramifications of this pandemic, helping those that are struggling to make ends meet

· Group wants to see “police stop getting away with murder”

· Greed and monetary interests threatening lives and the community

From this march, this group wants to see a step up from the community by sharing ideas, working together, building one another up, protecting one another and fighting for justice for all.

This march is scheduled for 4:00pm today at Island Park.

So far, over 25 people are scheduled to go and over 70 people are interested, according to their Facebook page.

