Advertisement

Report: Child hit by car on busy Fargo street

Initial report says a child was hit by a car on 25th Street S.
Initial report says a child was hit by a car on 25th Street S.(Valley News Live)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fargo Police responded to a report of a child being hit by a car on 25th Street S. on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 8 in the morning.

A police officer on scene told our crew that the car “bumped” the child. The officer says the child was not hurt and there was no damage to the car.

Traffic was backed up for some time, because officers needed to alert the child’s parents.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brovold mugshot
‘I’m going to shoot you.’: Roseau Chief of Nursing fired, faces charges in weekend assault
Meka with her father Manuel Carillo
Family of slain Fargo toddler speaks out
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot...
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi’s office amid riot
Moorhead police ask for residents to check home security cameras

Latest News

File image
Charges Likely in Two-Car Crash in Richland County
Inauguration Day 2021
Watch live: Inauguration Day 2021: Joe Biden sworn in as president
Weather - Valley Today - January 20
Weather - Valley Today - January 20
Valley Today
Valley Today -Jan. 20th