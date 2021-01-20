Report: Child hit by car on busy Fargo street

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fargo Police responded to a report of a child being hit by a car on 25th Street S. on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 8 in the morning.

A police officer on scene told our crew that the car “bumped” the child. The officer says the child was not hurt and there was no damage to the car.

Traffic was backed up for some time, because officers needed to alert the child’s parents.

