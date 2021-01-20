Man sentenced for fatal Horace bar assault

HORACE N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Horace man has been sentenced for his role in a deadly bar fight back in June 2020.

25-year-old Jordan Pendleton pleaded guilty to felony manslaughter and aggravated assault, as well as two misdemeanor counts of simple assault. 31-year-old Marlin Klatt died from his injuries after an assault at Big Erv’s Bar just before bar close on June 28.

A Cass County judge sentenced Pendleton on Tuesday to five years in prison with two years of supervised probation.

Court documents say when deputies arrived on scene back in June, Klatt was unconscious and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to court documents, Klatt and Pendleton were talking outside the bar when Klatt brought up a subject that made Pendleton mad. Documents say Pendleton punched Klatt in the face, forcing Klatt to fall to the ground and hit his head on a sidewalk.

Another man, Roy Bishop, then intervened and documents say Pendleton attacked him as well. A third man, Randy Silvas, stepped in and was attacked by Pendleton too.

Pendleton will get credit for the 25 days he’s already served.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.