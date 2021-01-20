Advertisement

Man arrested for meth possession, other charges after found asleep in vehicle

Danny Shelvin (pictured above) was arrested on multiple citations after he was found asleep in...
Danny Shelvin (pictured above) was arrested on multiple citations after he was found asleep in a vehicle with the sawed off shotgun (pictured above) also in the vehicle.(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrested after police say they found him asleep in a vehicle with a sawed off shotgun in the passenger seat.

Police say they were patrolling an area in the 2500 block of 8th St. N. around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20 when they found a man passed out in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle.

Authorities say they noticed the gun in the car, and the officer slowly opened the vehicle, removed the gun and then awoke the driver.

That man, 41-year-old Danny Shelvin of Fargo, was then arrested for multiple violations including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and open container.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brovold mugshot
‘I’m going to shoot you.’: Roseau Chief of Nursing fired, faces charges in weekend assault
Meka with her father Manuel Carillo
Family of slain Fargo toddler speaks out
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot...
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi’s office amid riot
Moorhead police ask for residents to check home security cameras

Latest News

Changes in the FM Metro. This is what the group Red River People Over Profits Initiative is...
Solidarity march scheduled for this afternoon
Cooperstown Bible Camp
The Griggs Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information in vandalism case at a bible camp
Initial report says a child was hit by a car on 25th Street S.
Report: Child hit by car on busy Fargo street
File image
Charges Likely in Two-Car Crash in Richland County