Man arrested for meth possession, other charges after found asleep in vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrested after police say they found him asleep in a vehicle with a sawed off shotgun in the passenger seat.

Police say they were patrolling an area in the 2500 block of 8th St. N. around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20 when they found a man passed out in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle.

Authorities say they noticed the gun in the car, and the officer slowly opened the vehicle, removed the gun and then awoke the driver.

That man, 41-year-old Danny Shelvin of Fargo, was then arrested for multiple violations including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and open container.

