Family displaced after house fire

Residents displaced after mattress catches fire in home
Residents displaced after mattress catches fire in home(KVLY)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Firefighters were called to a home at 6:18 P.M. on Tuesday because of a mattress on fire.

It happened at 514 9th St S.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a window on the second floor.

Crews found a bedroom burning in the home and quickly put out the fire.

The two residents of the house were at home at the time of the fire and evacuated safely along with their pets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A damage estimate is not available, but the home is not occupied.

The Red Cross is working with the residents to relocate them to provide temporary shelter.

The Fargo Fire Department would like to remind everyone to check their smoke detectors monthly and to exit the building immediately in the event of fire alarms sounding. 

Exit drills in the home are a great way to ensure everyone knows their role to exit the building safely.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

