Day one of the new vaccination clinic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health opens up their new vaccination center today.

This will become a joint partnership with Essentia Health and Fargo Cass Public Health.

Valley News Live spoke with a representative of Sanford Health who says that today has been a great day.

The new 8,000 square foot vaccination center has been placed in the old Gordman’s facility.

Today, Sanford plans to vaccinate 144 people.

This is a combination of Sanford employees and those 75-year-old and older with underlying health conditions.

Staff is still working to get signage installed.

Staff also sends a reminder that Sanford will call patients directly when a vaccine is available for them.

It is after the phone call that they are able to sign up for an appointment using their My Sanford Chart.

