Advertisement

Day one of the new vaccination clinic

Today, Sanford plans to vaccinate 144 people. This is a combination of Sanford employees and those 75-year-old and older with underlying health conditions.
Sanford Health COVID-19 Vaccinations
Sanford Health COVID-19 Vaccinations(KFYR)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health opens up their new vaccination center today.

This will become a joint partnership with Essentia Health and Fargo Cass Public Health.

Valley News Live spoke with a representative of Sanford Health who says that today has been a great day.

The new 8,000 square foot vaccination center has been placed in the old Gordman’s facility.

Today, Sanford plans to vaccinate 144 people.

This is a combination of Sanford employees and those 75-year-old and older with underlying health conditions.

Staff is still working to get signage installed.

Staff also sends a reminder that Sanford will call patients directly when a vaccine is available for them.

It is after the phone call that they are able to sign up for an appointment using their My Sanford Chart.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brovold mugshot
‘I’m going to shoot you.’: Roseau Chief of Nursing fired, faces charges in weekend assault
Meka with her father Manuel Carillo
Family of slain Fargo toddler speaks out
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
Moorhead police ask for residents to check home security cameras
FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot...
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi’s office amid riot

Latest News

Authorities say the woman lost control of her Buick
Woman hospitalized following rollover crash
MN COVID
1,237 new Covid cases, 34 more deaths in Minnesota
Coronavirus
158 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota
Changes in the FM Metro. This is what the group Red River People Over Profits Initiative is...
Solidarity march scheduled for this afternoon