Charges Likely in Two-Car Crash in Richland County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Deputies in the southern valley suspect alcohol was a factor in a two-car crash that sent three people to the hospital.

The Richland County sheriff’s office says Nicholas Heitkamp of Wahpeton ran a stop sign near Dwight, ND, and was hit by an SUV. Both vehicles were totaled.

The SUV driver and the two children in her car were treated at the Breckenridge hospital.

Heitkamp and his passenger were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol-related charges are likely against Heitkamp.

