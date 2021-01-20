Advertisement

CBP Officers Seize Roofing Materials Valued at Over $250,000 in Pembina

Roofing materials seized
Roofing materials seized(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PEMBINA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Pembina Port of Entry seized two shipments of roofing materials.

CBP seized 2,561 rolls on Jan. 15 with an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $265,632, if the goods had been genuine.

Stopping the flow of illicit goods is a priority trade issue for CBP. The importation of counterfeit merchandise can damage the U.S. economy and threaten the health and safety of the American people. For more information on CBP’s IPR priority trade issue visit: CBP Trade and IPR.

If you have any information regarding suspected fraud or illegal trade activity, please contact CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT. IPR violations can also be reported to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at https://www.iprcenter.gov/referral/ or by telephone at 1-866-IPR-2060.

