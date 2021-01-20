American Petroleum Institute Statement on Biden Administration

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers issued the following statement today in response to President Biden’s executive actions on climate and energy issues.

“President Biden takes office at a time when the U.S. leads the world both in energy production and environmental performance. This president inherits a strong American energy picture – marked by low household energy costs, record emissions reductions and less reliance on foreign energy. Accelerating America’s energy and environmental progress and enabling the nation’s economic recovery will require sound and effective regulatory and other policies that protect access to affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy produced in the United States.

“We share President Biden’s goal of leadership in addressing climate change, and we have long held that any action must be global in nature. That’s why we support the ambitions of the Paris Agreement, including global action to reduce greenhouse emissions and alleviate poverty around the globe. Models show this agreement between nations cannot be achieved without access to natural gas, and that’s why we will continue to advocate for expanded U.S. LNG exports as a path to transition countries toward cleaner fuels while ensuring millions of people in developing nations have access to electricity.

“On the other hand, revoking the Keystone XL pipeline is a significant step backwards both for environmental progress and our economic recovery. Pipelines are the safest, most environmentally friendly way to transport energy, and the economy cannot recover at full speed unless we deliver reliable energy from where it is to where it is needed. The Keystone XL Pipeline has been through more than 10 years of extensive environmental reviews, and today’s announcement is a slap in the face to the thousands of union workers who are already a part of this safe and sustainable project. This misguided move will hamper America’s economic recovery, undermine North American energy security and strain relations with one of America’s greatest allies.

“With smart regulations, we can continue to meet our shared goals of reducing emissions, protecting public health and developing affordable, reliable and cleaner energy. We will work closely with the Biden administration as it conducts regulatory reviews that may impact our industry.”