65-year-old man in the hospital after being in a rollover crash

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N (Valley News Live) - A 65-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash.

Minnesota State Patrol says it happened before 10 a.m. Wednesday on I-94 in Otter Tail County. Anthony Boys was driving a Ford and heading west on I-94, west of Highway 59 when the vehicle began to fishtail. The Ford went into a ditch on the left shoulder and rolled before coming to a rest on its roof.

Boys was wearing a seatbelt and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

