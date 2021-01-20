Advertisement

158 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 158 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the state.

In total, 1,387 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 16 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.00 percent.

There are now 1,177 active cases in North Dakota, with 55 patients hospitalized.

