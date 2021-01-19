Advertisement

Sanford Vice President discusses new vaccination center opening Wednesday

This new center will be in the former Gordman’s facility. It will provide a nice access point to vaccinate thousands of people in the area.
(KFYR)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Vice President and Medical Officer Dr. Doug Griffin discussed several topics including the new vaccination center opening Wednesday.

This new center will be in the former Gordman’s facility.

Essentia Health and Fargo Cass Public Health has been invited for this joint vaccination center.

As patients arrive, the 8,000 square foot building will be set up with signage.

This new vaccination center will provide a nice access point to vaccinate thousands of people in the area.

The vaccinations are invite only due to the limited supply on hand.

Patients must make an appointment and all hospitals involved will not accept walk-ins.

As patients in Priority 1B receive their first vaccination dose, they can schedule their second one to be administered a few weeks later.

The hospitals are continuing to receive the Pzifer and Moderna vaccine; more Pzifer this time around.

Sanford is anticipating about 1,300 to 1,400 doses and so far, has a 70% acceptance rate of vaccination for hospital staff.

This vaccination is highly encouraged but not required or mandated.

As schools returned to in-person learning today, Dr. Griffin says he only expects a mild increase in cases.

Dr. Griffin says he does not expect big increases or hospitalizations.

So far in North Dakota, over 61,000 people have been vaccinated.

