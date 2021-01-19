Advertisement

Moorhead police ask for residents to check home security cameras

(KOLN)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say on Monday, January 18th, they took a report that someone went into an unlocked vehicle in the 1200 block of 19 1/2 St. S. Police say some items that were stolen from that car were set on fire nearby.

Police are now asking for people who live in that area to check their surveillance systems for any suspicious activity between 1:30 and 3:30 Monday morning.

If you have any video that might help officers in this case, you are asked to call them at 218-299-5120.

