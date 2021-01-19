Man arrested after police say he started a vehicle fire at Islamic Center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested Monday night after police say he started a vehicle fire at the Islamic Center.

On Sunday, police were called to 601 28 St. S. in Fargo for a vehicle on fire. A witness reported seeing someone walking away from the car before it was engulfed in fire.

The police say an investigation determined that the owner of the vehicle was responsible. 33-year-old Hassan Shire Hassan was arrested for arson.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.