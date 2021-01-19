Advertisement

Man accused of damaging senator’s office faces federal count

By Associated Press and Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - UPDATE: U.S Attorney Drew Wrigley announced Tuesday that a federal grand jury has indicted Thomas Alexander Starks, age 30 of Lisbon, ND, for Damage of Government Property.

Starks is accused of substantially damaging the windows, intercom system, and doorframe. The monetary damages exceed $1,000.

ORIGINAL: A man accused of using an ax to smash windows at the entrance of Republican North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven’s office in downtown Fargo has been indicted in federal court.

Court documents unsealed Tuesday charge Thomas Starks with injury or depredation against government property for allegedly causing the damage discovered by staffers on Dec. 21. Starks, of Lisbon, about 75 miles southwest of Fargo, has also been charged in state court with criminal mischief.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden indicates plans to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on 1st day in office, sources confirm
Pets lost in WF trailer home fire
Eight pets dead after WF trailer home fire, family displaced
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
News - Fire at Richland County Highway Shop in Hankinson
Fire at Richland County Highway Shop in Hankinson
Vaping
“Smoking Age” bill takes another step

Latest News

Moorhead police ask for residents to check home security cameras
City of West Fargo extends new mask strategy until February 15th
News - Man accused of damaging senator’s office faces federal count
News - Man accused of damaging senator’s office faces federal count
Sanford Vice President discusses new vaccination center opening Wednesday