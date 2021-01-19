Man accused of damaging senator’s office faces federal count

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - UPDATE: U.S Attorney Drew Wrigley announced Tuesday that a federal grand jury has indicted Thomas Alexander Starks, age 30 of Lisbon, ND, for Damage of Government Property.

Starks is accused of substantially damaging the windows, intercom system, and doorframe. The monetary damages exceed $1,000.

ORIGINAL: A man accused of using an ax to smash windows at the entrance of Republican North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven’s office in downtown Fargo has been indicted in federal court.

Court documents unsealed Tuesday charge Thomas Starks with injury or depredation against government property for allegedly causing the damage discovered by staffers on Dec. 21. Starks, of Lisbon, about 75 miles southwest of Fargo, has also been charged in state court with criminal mischief.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.