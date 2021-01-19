Advertisement

Jamestown Senator tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic(CDC)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota Sen. Terry Wanzek says he has contracted COVID-19. The 63-year-old Jamestown senator says he took a rapid test Monday and immediately left the Capitol after a test-taker told him about the positive results.

Wanzek says he doesn’t believe he has any close contacts in the Legislature and has been wearing his mask. The senator shared the news remotely during the Senate Appropriations Committee meeting. Wanzek will quarantine at home for 10 days.

North Dakota lawmakers are required to wear face coverings in the House and Senate chambers and other shared spaces. But, some lawmakers regularly eat lunch together in the Capitol cafeteria without masks.

